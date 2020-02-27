Suspects wanted in Columbus for stealing vehicle from gas station on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Suspects are wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle.
The vehicle was stolen from the Shell gas station located at 1500 Veterans Parkway on Feb. 2. The vehicle was recovered Feb. 18 near 18th Avenue and 50th Street.
Photos of the suspects have been released.
A male suspect was seen in the stolen vehicle. Police say two other suspects, a male and female, picked up him up in a tan truck.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4382.
