Celebration of life service held for Columbus concert promoter Michael Blackwell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A celebration of life service for a well-known Columbus concert promoter was held Thursday.
Michael Blackwell was a concert promoter for all genres of music.
Blackwell’s celebration of life was held at 4 p.m. at St. Pail United Methodist Church. Eulogists for the service included longtime friend John Shinkle, local radio personality Al Haynes, and high school baseball coach Bobby Howard.
Blackwell was 69 years old when he passed away Saturday, February 22.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.