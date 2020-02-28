Columbus criminal justice reform advocates take bus ride to Justice Day at the Capitol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday marked Justice Day at the Capitol. It’s a day that promotes criminal justice reform in Georgia.
Advocates in Columbus rode a bus to the state capital to join other community members and organizations. The talked to law makers one-on-one about the importance of second chances for people with a criminal record.
"It definitely makes an impact,” said Waleisah Wilson, founder of New Life Second chance, Inc. “We've been going up there for the past three or four years and we actually have an opportunity to walk over to the capitol and meet legislators face to face.”
This year marked the third year that local organizations across Columbus have participated in criminal justice reform day.
