Columbus organizations raising awareness of teen dating violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teen dating violence can be a scary issue for parents.
A forum for parents, students, and educators that focused on teen dating violence was held at Carver High School in Columbus Thursday evening.
Let’s Talk About It was hosted by Hope Harbour and the Department of Juvenile Justice. The goal of the event was to shed awareness about how prevalent teen dating violence is in the community.
Topics included preventative methods and safety tips to ensure that teens maintain healthy relationships.
"Georgia is number one in the nation for teen dating violence,” said Chrissy Redmond, community education coordinator. “So, we feel as though as long we educate the community and give them the resources that they need, then we can do a good job at preventing these incidents from occurring in the future."
Parents were given information on how to approach their children and handle situations of dating violence if they arise.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.