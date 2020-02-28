Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is almost here, and the forecast looks dry for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday. Mornings will be chilly with lows in the 30s, and the weather still looks great for those of you with outdoor activities. Early next week, moisture will be on the increase with a chance of rain on Monday with a 30-50% coverage and highs near 70. The coverage of rain may drop a bit on Tuesday, but we do have our eye on Wednesday and Thursday with the main system swinging through. Thunderstorms will be possible, and some of those may have some gusty winds along with heavy rain, so we will be watching things closely for any severe or damaging weather concerns. As of right now, the end of the week and next weekend look dry and cool!