Dry Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts off with an abundance of sunshine for Saturday as high pressure moves across the region. The high will quickly push east on Sunday, with cloudy skies rapidly filling in. Highs only stay in the 50s for Saturday, and a light freeze is once again possible Saturday night. Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs reaching the lower 60s.
Rain chances return Monday, continuing into Super Tuesday, and into Wednesday as a series of disturbances sweep across the Southeast. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, though severe weather is not a concern. Spring-like temperatures are in the forecast next week as highs soar into the mid-70s, with some spots approaching 80 on Wednesday. Sunshine & cooler temps return by the end the week!
