FIU seeks revenge on Charlotte

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte's points this season. For Florida International, Devon Andrews, Osasumwen Osaghae and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's total scoring.ACCURATE ANDREWS: Andrews has connected on 34.6 percent of the 133 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He's also made 61.2 percent of his foul shots this season.