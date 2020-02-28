Homicide investigation underway in Columbus after man shot overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed overnight.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that 31-year-old Darien Floyd was shot in the East Urban Heights area.
Coroner Newton pronounced Floyd dead at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 28.
Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that a homicide investigation is underway.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.
