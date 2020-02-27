Knights top Gators to pick up 6th win of season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Calvary Christian Knights exploded for 10 runs in the final three innings to beat the Glenwood Gators 11-1 in six innings on Thursday afternoon at Hale Field.
The Knights (6-1) got on the board in the second inning when Tyler Watkins led off with a homer to right center field. The Gators (3-1) tied it in the third on an infield single by Cody Bence, but Matthew Pearce got out of that bases-loaded no-out jam with no more damage thanks to a pair of strikeouts and a comebacker grounder.
Calvary re-took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of bases-loaded walks, adding another run in the fifth on a wild pitch, then ended things with a seven-run sixth.
Pearce earned the victory by surrendering just one run on six hits in six innings of work, striking out nine with just two walks.
Trevor Horne took the loss for the Gators.
