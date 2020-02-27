Lady Red Devils fall in AHSAA state semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils saw their run for the AHSAA Class 7A girls championship end in the semifinals on Thursday as they fell to the Hoover Buccaneers 58-42 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
The Lady Devils (21-8) battled back from a 7-point deficit to cut it to one at halftime, but Hoover (31-2) started fast in the second half and never looked back.
Reniya Kelly and Madison Adamson each had 15 points to lead the defending champion Bucs, while Eryn Johnson had 12 to lead the Red Devils.
