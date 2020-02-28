Lanett’s state title hopes dashed in championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Panthers weren’t able to give retiring head coach Richard Carter the storybook ending to his Panthers career.
The Pickens County Tornadoes rallied from an 8-point fourth quarter deficit to hand the Panthers a 57-55 loss and claim the AHSAA Class 1A boys state title on Thursday night at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Lanett (21-12) led 49-41 with 5:25 remaining when the Tornadoes (26-3) went on a 14-2 run to take a 55-51 lead with 1:25 remaining. The Panthers battled back, and cut the deficit to one at 56-55 on a Cameron Boozer layup with 23 seconds left. Pickens left the door open when Dariun Doss missed the second of a pair of free throws with 14 seconds to go, but all three shots in a frantic game-ending flurry failed to drop.
Javion Bell led Pickens County with 16 points, while Jah-Marien Latham added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kintavious Dozier had 12 points, while Cameron Boozer had 10 for the Panthers, who were seeking their fourth state championship in five seasons.
