Lanett’s state title hopes dashed in championship game

Lanett (21-12) led 49-41 with 5:25 remaining when the Tornadoes (26-3) went on a 14-2 run to take a 55-51 lead with 1:25 remaining. The Panthers battled back, and cut the deficit to one at 56-55 on a Cameron Boozer layup with 23 seconds left. Pickens left the door open when Dariun Doss missed the second of a pair of free throws with 14 seconds to go, but all three shots in a frantic game-ending flurry failed to drop.