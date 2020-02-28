MCSD hosting teacher recruitment fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host its annual teacher recruitment fair Saturday, March 7.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and location will be prided upon registration.
The recruitment fair is held each year to introduce certified teachers or teacher candidates, who are near completion of their teacher certification requirement in spring, to opportunities within the school district.
Application will have the opportunity to meet representatives from all 56 school sites. Experienced and graduating teachers are welcome to attend.
To register for the recruitment fair, click here. The last day to register is March 6.
Applications who attend the fair should bring copies of their resume.
