Seacor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) on Friday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.
The provider of offshore drilling services posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $26.8 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $800 million.
Seacor shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $37.25, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CKH