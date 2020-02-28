State Rep. Calvin Smyre receives Zell Miller Foundation Award for Distinguished Public Service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Representative Calvin Smyre is the recipient of the Zell Miller Foundation Award for Distinguished Public Service.
Smyre received the award Feb. 21 at the annual Zell Miller Legacy Gala.
“It is an honor to receive this award from such a prestigious foundation, named after one of the greatest public servants Georgia has ever had,” said Rep. Smyre. “The Zell Miller Foundation and the Miller family continue to give generously to our state, and I am grateful for the work they are doing to build programs that promote education, leadership and service opportunities across Georgia.”
Smyre was recognized for his long history as a public servant in the Georgia House of Representatives. He was first elected in 1974 as it’s youngest member at age 27. Smyre is the longest-serving Georgia state representative with 46 years of public service.
The Zell Miller Foundation also recognized Smyre for his distinguished legislative record.
“The State of Georgia is a better place today because of what Calvin Smyre has given through years of honorable public service,” said Bryan Miller, executive chairman of the Zell Miller Foundation.
The Zell Miller Foundation presents the Zell Miller Award for Distinguished Public Service each year to one person who has given their time, talents, and resources to make Georgia a better place.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.