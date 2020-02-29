Columbus city officials prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus has been a concern for people both nationally and internationally.
Columbus city officials held a press conference Friday to keep citizens informed.
“Just because someone gets the coronavirus doesn’t mean it’s going to be fatal disease to them," said Dr. Beverly Townsend, health director for the West Central health District. "It depends upon a lot of different things.”
According to the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC), there are several strains of human coronaviruses that circulate and cause mild illnesses like the common cold. COVID-19, also known as Novel Coronavirus, is a respiratory disease that was first detected in Wuhan City, China last year. It has been detected in 57 locations internationally, including the United States. Townsend said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
"One, we have no cases in the state of Georgia, number two, we have no one quarantined in the state of Georgia, and we are daily being updated about the COVID virus,” Towsend said.
Columbus officials are working together to keep the community safe.They are monitoring all updates from the CDC and holding weekly meetings and conference calls with the health department. If an outbreak were to occur, the city is prepared to use a pandemic flu plan.
According to health officials, the best way to prevent infection with any respiratory virus is to use the same strategies used during a normal cold and flu season.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.