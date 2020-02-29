Columbus searching for suspects wanted for bank card theft after breaking into vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying suspects wanted for bank card theft.
Police believe the individuals are breaking into cars and fraudulently using bank cards that are left inside the vehicles.
On Feb. 8, two suspects pulled up to a parked vehicle at Bowlero on Bradley Park Drive, smashed the victim’s vehicle window, and stole several bank cards. The same suspects were seen at The Landings shopping center committing the same act.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Property Crime Unit at 706-653-3424.
