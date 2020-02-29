Heavy Rain Threat Increasing Next Week

The work week is trending very wet as a cold front stalls over the Southeast. Multiple rounds of rain & storms are expected Monday through Thursday as a series of disturbances push across the region. Just showers are expected on Monday & Super Tuesday, with numerous thunderstorms expected Wednesday into Thursday. The lowest rain chances are on Tuesday, with just a few showers, so voting plans shouldn't be impacted in Alabama. While severe weather is not a concern, the heavy rain threat is increasing. Latest trends suggest 2-4" of rain is possible next week across central Alabama & Georgia. With saturated soils & swollen rivers, flooding could once again become an issue.