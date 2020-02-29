Heavy Rain Threat Increasing Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend looks perfect with lots of sunshine today, and a mix of sun & clouds for tomorrow. Expect pleasant daytime temperatures both today & tomorrow as highs top out near 60 degrees, though tonight will be on the chilly side with lows falling into the 30s!
The work week is trending very wet as a cold front stalls over the Southeast. Multiple rounds of rain & storms are expected Monday through Thursday as a series of disturbances push across the region. Just showers are expected on Monday & Super Tuesday, with numerous thunderstorms expected Wednesday into Thursday. The lowest rain chances are on Tuesday, with just a few showers, so voting plans shouldn't be impacted in Alabama. While severe weather is not a concern, the heavy rain threat is increasing. Latest trends suggest 2-4" of rain is possible next week across central Alabama & Georgia. With saturated soils & swollen rivers, flooding could once again become an issue.
Meanwhile, it will be quite warm next week, with highs soaring into the 70s. A cold front pushes through on Thursday, which clears out the rain, and brings back sunny skies & cooler temperatures for the end of the week!
