Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — There are more than a dozen young arms contending for the Miami Marlins' rotation this season, and the team expects to be significantly better thanks in part to the emerging starters. The Marlins haven't played in the postseason since 2003, and likely won't get there this year. But more than three years after the death of precocious ace José Fernández in a boating accident devastated the franchise, the Marlins believe the have the arms to build a winning foundation. No one is hailed as the next Jose, although there's considerable hype regarding right-hander Sixto Sanchez, the organization's No. 1 prospect.