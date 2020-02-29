Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS-GEORGIA
Georgia governor creates coronavirus task force
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases. The Republican governor announced Friday that the 18-member task force will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies. It includes Colleen Kraft, director of the Clinical Virology Research Laboratory at Emory University, and state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, but officials continue to plan for all possibilities.
ELECTION RULES
Bill aims to reduce long lines at Georgia polling places
ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation filed Friday aims to reduce long lines at Georgia polling places on election day. It would also give county election officials flexibility to determine how many voting machines they think they need for elections that generally have lower turnout. If voters have to wait in line longer than an hour on election day, the new legislation would require election officials to take action before the next general election. Georgia's elections have been under scrutiny in recent years. Voting rights advocates have complained about long lines that they say deprive some people of their right to vote.
JUSTICE RESIGNS
Georgia Supreme Court justice announces plans to resign
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Supreme Court justice announced that he plans to resign in November, citing family obligations. Justice Keith Blackwell, 44, said in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp that he has decided to return to private law practice, according to a statement from the court. Blackwell was appointed to the high court in 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal after having served for two years on the state Court of Appeals. His last day on the Supreme Court will be Nov. 18, and Kemp will appoint his replacement.
FATAL CRASH-FUNERAL
Georgia man dies in Alabama crash after aunt's funeral
ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a Georgia man died in a two-vehicle crash while coming home from his aunt's funeral. News outlets report 65-year-old David Longon Cranford of Marietta, was driving back to Georgia Wednesday from Etowah County, Ala. when authorities said he suffered a medical emergency. Authorities say Cranford was driving on U.S. 278 near Ala. 11. Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton says Cranford's van collided with an 18-wheeler and exploded on impact. Both vehicles erupted into flames. Deaton says Cranford was ejected from the van and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
FILM TAX CREDITS
Georgia could tighten film tax credit, give sports tax break
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are moving to tighten the state's tax subsidies for television and movies. At the same time, they're proposing a new tax subsidy aimed at luring major sporting events. Television and movie production has boomed in Georgia, but so has the amount of state income tax money that Georgia is giving back to production companies. The film tax credit, which rebates up to 30% of a production's value, cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year. Two audits this year were critical of the tax credit, finding that some companies receiving tax credits didn't earn them.
SENIOR CARE
Georgia House passes bill to add protections in senior care
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House has passed a plan to bolster safety and oversight protections at senior care facilities in a nearly unanimous vote. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that HB 987 passed by a vote of 160-1 on Friday. The legislation addresses problems highlighted in an investigative series published by the paper. The proposal will go to the state Senate next for more debate. It would increase training and safety requirements for assisted living homes and increase fines for abuse and neglect. Republican Rep. Sharon Cooper says it was carefully crafted to balance the concerns of senior advocates and the growing care industry.
AP-US-1996-OLYMPICS-CAULDRON
Atlanta's Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial
ATLANTA (AP) — The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Games in Atlanta is scheduled to be publicly lit again for the first time in over two decades on Saturday. News outlets report Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon for the Olympic marathon trial. The course weaves through some of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods. The race is expected to determine who will represent the United States in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The cauldron was lit by boxing great Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremonies in 1996. It will be reignited Saturday by Georgia State University Athletics Director Charlie Cobb.
AP-US-KING-VIRTUAL-REALITY
High-tech Chicago exhibit puts visitors eye-to-eye with MLK
CHICAGO (AP) — A high-tech museum exhibit puts visitors face-to-face with Martin Luther King Jr. as he delivers one of the most famous speeches in American history. The virtual reality exhibit opening in Chicago on Friday lets visitors stand next to a three-dimensional rendition of King as he delivers his “I Have a Dream” speech. Only four people can view it simultaneously. The intimate exhibit also has the rare full backing from King's estate, which closely guards his likeness and work. The creators, from TIME and a production company run by actress Viola Davis, hope the temporary exhibit will be replicated in museums nationwide.