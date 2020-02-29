Neighbors speak on homicide on Urban Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning shooting left a man dead in East Columbus Friday.
Now, officials are working to determine if any charges will be filed.
Details are limited as investigators are still very early on in this case. 31-year-old Darien Floy knew the person who pulled the trigger.
Crime scene tape and evidence markers sat in front of a home on Urban Avenue Friday morning as police investigated a homicide.
“It’s scary, so close," one neighbor said.
“To the best of our knowledge, the victim did not live there," said Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department.
An early morning shooting left Floyd dead. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced him dead just before 1 a.m. Neighbors said they saw the detectives on scene overnight.
"I’ve been hearing about it, but I didn’t know I was going to have it so close to me,” said one neighbor.
“We know the parties involved and it’s under investigation," hawk said. "They knew each other. The investigation will determine if any charges are filed.”
Friends described the victim, a Columbus native, as a loving father working to better himself. One family member said Floyd was the protector of their family and always looked out for them. So many people said how tragic this is and he will be missed.
Police want to reassure neighbors and the public that there is no remaining threat to the community.
“This is an isolated event between these individuals and the folks in the neighborhood and the public shouldn’t have anything to worry about," Hawk said.
