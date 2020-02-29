NeighborWorks Columbus awarded $500K grant from Synovus to help families in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -NeighborWorks Columbus received a grant from Synovus Friday.
Synovus awarded $500,00 to the organization. The investment will support NeighborWorks Columbus’ efforts in creating safe, fit, and affordable housing for low income families in the Columbus area.
"It just gets me all juiced up to see people done right,” said Columbus City Councilman Pop Barnes. “This is going to impact her and her family for years to come."
"It's a true investment,” said Synovus Marketing President Heath Schondelmayer. “It's a revolver to see the house behind me. That's one example of many, many, many things NeighborWorks will do with this money.”
The money will be granted to four deserving homeowners. Synovus and NeighborWorks Columbus announced the partnership on Claradon Avenue where one of the new homes will be built.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.