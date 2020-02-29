Police: Opelika teen driver who claimed sexual assault by police impersonator recants story

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An alleged report of a police impersonator sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Opelika was false, according to the Opelika Police Department.
The incident was reported Feb. 19. Police responded to the area of Old Opelika Road after it was reported that someone was impersonating an officer.
The police department said detectives were able to recreate the exact events reported in the case using surveillance video from multiple sources. Police said once confronted with the evidence, the alleged victim recanted her story and admitted to lying.
The investigation will remain ongoing with the focus shifting on false reporting of the incident. Opelika police said criminal charges are yet to be determined.
Since the reported victim in the case is a minor, no further details will be given about the investigation or the outcome.
