Three first-period goals lead to Columbus win

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A goal by the Danbury Hat Tricks just 18 seconds into Friday’s contest didn’t slow down Columbus. They managed to rattle off three straight goals, which proved to be enough in the 3-2 victory.
After Cory Anderson put the Hat Tricks up 1-0, Columbus responded with a goal from Anton Lennartsson about 10 minutes later to tie it up. Two minutes after that, C.J. Hayes scored to give Columbus the 2-1 lead. Less than two minutes after that, Vaughn Clouston scored the third goal of the period, and that’s all they needed to get the win.
It was a very busy night in the penalty box. Both teams combined for 59 penalty minutes, including five different fighting penalties.
Danbury and Columbus meet again Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at the Civic Center.
