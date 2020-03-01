Chattahoochee Valley creative writers take part in writing competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A creative writing competition hosted and named after Dr. Shanta McClurkin-Patrick was held for students from several schools in the region over the weekend.
The competition took place at the Columbus Public Library.
The grand prize winner won a tablet. Other monetary prizes were awarded and each participant received a gift basket from our sister station WXTX Fox 54.
The creator of this contest says her goal is to encourage youth that they can do whatever they set their mind to.
“My overall goal is that this eventually becomes my legacy when I’m only a memory. I pray that this contest continues for encouragement for our youth to know that you can do whatever you set your mind to. Honestly writing is becoming a lost art," says Dr. McClurkin-Patrick.
This event has been going on for four years.
