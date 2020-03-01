Columbus city officials raising awareness of human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials in Columbus are working to raise awareness of human trafficking.
An event was held in Uptown Columbus Saturday where topics of discussion involved not only sex trafficking, but the work happening in Georgia to end it.
Representative Debbie Buckner said they don’t want to lose anymore people to trafficking.
“We do not want to lose another human being to trafficking,” said Buckner. “We want to commit to filling in those cracks so they won’t fall through them into that horrible situation. And everyone here today sort of made the promise to the community, to themselves, and to our youth.”
The first lady of Georgia and other female legislators are working to eradicate trafficking in Georgia. There are various bills in the works to increase penalties of traffickers and more.
