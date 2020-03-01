Columbus drops Saturday contest to Danbury, 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus and Danbury put on a show for the soldiers in attendance for Military Night at the Civic Center. In a physical contest, the Hat Tricks pulled out the win 4-2 to even the three-game series Saturday night.
Gordy Bonnel backhanded the first goal past Cody Karpinski to give Danbury the 1-0 lead. Seven minutes into the second, Bonnel came through again, this time on a redirect from Carter Shinkaruk. It was 2-0 Hat Tricks at that point.
After falling behind 3-0, Columbus was able to get a goal from C.J. Hayes. Danbury’s Aaron Atwell added another goal to put it out of reach at 4-1. A goal from Cameron Dimmet wasn’t enough to get Columbus back in it and they fell 4-2.
Their next game is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 ET.
