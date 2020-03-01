Columbus police on scene of motor vehicle accident on 13th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on 13th St.
Police say the accident occurred in the area of 13th St. near 10th Ave.
The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays if they must drive through the area.
