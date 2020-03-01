Flood Threat Midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flood threat is increasing midweek as a cold front stalls over the Southeast. A series of disturbances will ride the stalled frontal boundary, bringing multiple rounds of moderate to heavy showers & storms to the area Monday through Thursday.
Showers will overspread the Valley from west to east during the day Monday. By Super Tuesday, some thunderstorms should be embedded, but should remain fairly scattered. Voting plans won't be impacted, but you'll need the umbrella! Wednesday into Thursday morning looks like a washout as the front stalls over the Southeast, providing a focus for numerous showers & t-storms, some could be heavy.
Heavy rain threat continues to increase with latest model trends showing upwards of 3-5" of rain falling in central Alabama & Georgia, primarily Wednesday into Thursday. Isolated totals could exceed 6". After recent heavy rains, soil is saturated & rivers are swollen across the region, leading to more flooding concerns. As a result, the Weather Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a "Slight Risk" for excessive rainfall & flooding.
Despite all of the clouds & rain, warmer than normal temperatures continue this week, with highs in the 60s & 70s. The cold front finally pushes through on Thursday afternoon, which clears out the rain, and brings back sunny skies & cooler temperatures for the end of the week!
