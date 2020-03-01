Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs. The team says Stamkos will be out for approximately six to eight weeks. he Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6. Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season. Stamkos has twice been the NHL's top goal scorer. He will miss a significant amount of action due to injury for the fourth time since 2014.