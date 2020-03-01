Inaugural Midtown Unity Classic addresses crime in the Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Incorporated hosted their first ever annual Midtown Unity Classic.
Midtown, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a goal of enhancing business and neighborhoods within midtown Columbus.
The event was held at the A.J. McClung YMCA with vendors, food, basketball games and much more fun for the community.
The organization’s executive director says he hopes this event addresses the crime in the community with the help of basketball.
“We constantly ask ourselves what can we do to address crime and so this is our part of what we can do for that and we cannot expect the police department to do everything, we cannot expect the local government to do everything, we have to work as a team. So this basketball game seeks to unite all of us, strengthen all of us and let us work together as a team," said Executive Director Julio Portillo.
Columbus police made an appearance and even participated in the basketball games.
A few elected city officials made an appearance. Mayor Skip Henderson was seen throwing the jump ball to kick off their basketball games.
