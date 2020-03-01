Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA AIRPORT-SCREENERS
Screener staffing levels fuel fears of long lines at airport
ATLANTA (AP) — Staffing levels for screeners at Atlanta's airport are prompting some to fear it will lead to long lines. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the concerns stem from a hiring freeze and restrictions on overtime for Transportation Security Administration officers. The general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tells the newspaper that he's hopeful the federal agency can resolve its budget issues quickly. The TSA says that it's planning to pay overtime during the busiest of travel periods. It adds that it will have two hiring windows to coincide with the busy summer travel season.
FORMER CONGRESSMAN-GEORGIA SENATE
Former congressman Max Burns to run for Georgia state Senate
SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia congressman says he's running for a legislative seat in the state Senate. Republican Max Burns said in a news release that he will campaign for the 23rd District state Senate seat in eastern Georgia. Burns of Sylvania served a single term in the U.S. House after winning the open 12th Congressional District seat in 2002. Democrat John Barrow defeated Burns two years later. Burns narrowly lost a rematch race with Barrow in 2006 and later became president of Gordon State College in Barnesville. Now Burns is seeking a state Senate seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Jesse Stone of Waynesboro.
AP-US-AFGHANISTAN-VETERANS-PEACE-DEAL
`Let's go home': Afghan war vets torn on US-Taliban deal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Veterans of America's longest war are torn as the U.S. signs a potentially historic peace accord with the Taliban in Afghanistan. For many, the U.S. is overdue in withdrawing its forces after more than 18 years of fighting. Others are wary of the Taliban, whose hard-line government the U.S.-led forces overthrew in 2001. Former Army Staff Sgt. Will Blackburn of Georgia said if the Taliban again seizes power, U.S. lives lost in the war will have been for nothing. Former Army Sgt. Michael Carrasquillo of Maryland was shot in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2005. He says peace in any form would be good.
CORONAVIRUS-GEORGIA
Georgia governor creates coronavirus task force
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases. The Republican governor announced Friday that the 18-member task force will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies. It includes Colleen Kraft, director of the Clinical Virology Research Laboratory at Emory University, and state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, but officials continue to plan for all possibilities.
ELECTION RULES
Bill aims to reduce long lines at Georgia polling places
ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation filed Friday aims to reduce long lines at Georgia polling places on election day. It would also give county election officials flexibility to determine how many voting machines they think they need for elections that generally have lower turnout. If voters have to wait in line longer than an hour on election day, the new legislation would require election officials to take action before the next general election. Georgia's elections have been under scrutiny in recent years. Voting rights advocates have complained about long lines that they say deprive some people of their right to vote.
JUSTICE RESIGNS
Georgia Supreme Court justice announces plans to resign
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Supreme Court justice announced that he plans to resign in November, citing family obligations. Justice Keith Blackwell, 44, said in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp that he has decided to return to private law practice, according to a statement from the court. Blackwell was appointed to the high court in 2012 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal after having served for two years on the state Court of Appeals. His last day on the Supreme Court will be Nov. 18, and Kemp will appoint his replacement.
FATAL CRASH-FUNERAL
Georgia man dies in Alabama crash after aunt's funeral
ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a Georgia man died in a two-vehicle crash while coming home from his aunt's funeral. News outlets report 65-year-old David Longon Cranford of Marietta, was driving back to Georgia Wednesday from Etowah County, Ala. when authorities said he suffered a medical emergency. Authorities say Cranford was driving on U.S. 278 near Ala. 11. Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton says Cranford's van collided with an 18-wheeler and exploded on impact. Both vehicles erupted into flames. Deaton says Cranford was ejected from the van and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
FILM TAX CREDITS
Georgia could tighten film tax credit, give sports tax break
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are moving to tighten the state's tax subsidies for television and movies. At the same time, they're proposing a new tax subsidy aimed at luring major sporting events. Television and movie production has boomed in Georgia, but so has the amount of state income tax money that Georgia is giving back to production companies. The film tax credit, which rebates up to 30% of a production's value, cost nearly $900 million in foregone tax revenue last year. Two audits this year were critical of the tax credit, finding that some companies receiving tax credits didn't earn them.