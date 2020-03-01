Local lunch box exhibit on display in ATL airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A unique museum has an exhibit on display for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The “Lunch Box Time Capsule” exhibit features more than 80 lunch boxes in the Atlanta airport from the Lunch Box Museum in Columbus.
These lunch boxes cover almost every decade from the 1990′s until the 2000′s. Curator Allen Woodall says the Airport Art Program estimates at least one-million different travelers will get to see the exhibit in the Atlanta airport.
“We’re real proud of that for Columbus. It’s great to help promote and get more people to come to Columbus. I wanted just to preserve the great pop art, the characters on the faces of all these lunch boxes," Woodall said.
The exhibit will be open for passengers through October 2020 on Concourse E near Gate E-14. Woodall says the Lunch Box Museum located in the Rivermarket Antique Mall, 3218 Hamilton Rd., has more than 2,000 pieces on display from all over the world.
Woodall says he first opened the Lunch Box Museum in 1990. He’s collected lunch boxes at various antique shows, flea markets, estate sales and from other collector’s across the country.
Woodall says the Lunch Box Museum has been featured on national TV several times in the past few years including on CNN. The ‘Architectural Digest’ also recognized the Lunch Box Museum as one of the world’s most 13 fascinating museums.
