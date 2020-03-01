Muscogee County Marshal’s Office eliminated after governor signs bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office has officially been eliminated.
The Georgia General Assembly passed a bill Friday to consolidate the marshal’s office with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the consolidation official after signing the bill into law. Muscogee County Marshal Greg countryman is not happy about the change.
Although Countryman is running for sheriff in 2020 and all of his employees will be transitioned to the sheriff’s office, he believes the decision should have been made by voters.
