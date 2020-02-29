No. 23 Cougars win sixth straight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Devan Dudal pitched seven innings of six-hit baseball while Bryson Horne had a two-run inside-the-park homer to lead the No. 23 Columbus State Cougars to a 4-1 win over the Lander Bearcats on Saturday at Ragsdale Field.
The Cougars scored twice in the first inning. Robert Brooks ripped an RBI double to right center, with Horne scoring on a throwing error to make it 2-0.
Horne’s home run came in the third inning. He hit it deep toward the right field corner, with Bearcats right fielder Evan Harold crashing into the fence. While Harold lay stunned, Horne sprinted around the bases to give the Cougars a 4-1 lead.
Dudal gave up just run in his seven inning of work to pick up his fourth win of the season.
The Cougars (13-3, 7-1 PBC) go for the sweep of the Bearcats (10-6, 4-3) in their Peach Belt Conference Series. First pitch on Sunday is slated for 1 pm ET at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
