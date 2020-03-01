Police Benevolent Association offers haircuts for the homeless in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heartwarming event over the weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley saw free haircuts given to the less fortunate.
The West Georgia chapter of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia, along with Rivertown School of Beauty, hosted an event giving haircuts to the homeless and displaced.
The third annual event was orchestrated by Sergeant Freeman Johnson who works for the Muscogee County Prison.
The president of the West Georgia chapter says this event is especially important since it happens just a couple of weeks after Valentine’s Day.
“Because everybody wants to be loved, this is our way, especially with Sgt. Johnson, he just thought this was our signature event for February because it’s Valentine’s Day month and to show the undeserved community that we love them and by the show of support here is very emotional,” Captain Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, president of the West Georgia chapter.
The West Georgia chapter consists of police, volunteers and others from each law enforcement agency in the area.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.