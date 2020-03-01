Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg visits former Pres. Jimmy Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg paid a visit to Jimmy Carter and former first lady, Rosalynn on Sunday morning.
Buttigieg met with voters in Plains and had breakfast with the Carters ahead of Super Tuesday.
This is his second visit to Plains.
“It feels affirming for our area and that he wants to be connected to us and to Jimmy because I fell like their hearts are in the right place," Georgia voter, Shon O’Connor.
O’Connor said as a Georgia voter, he is hoping that whoever wins the vote brings some much-needed changes.
“I have been wanting to work with economic development in Dawson to gentrify the area and with our current administration. I just don’t see any social service money or federal funds for historic preservation, arts or economic development for poor communities. I just don’t see that happening," said O’Connor.
Carter said he admires Buttigieg, but has not offered his endorsement to him or any candidate yet.
The Buttigieg campaign is looking forward to Super Tuesday when voters in several states will cast their ballot for their preferred Democratic candidate.
Here in Georgia, the presidential primaries are March 24.
