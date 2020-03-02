Alabama Public Health, EAMC denies coronavirus rumors

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials with East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika say that rumors that they have two confirmed cases of the coronavirus are false.
They say the post alleging the multiple confirmed cases was made in a Facebook group.
EAMC officials have confirmed that they have no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus in their facility.
Alabama Public Health goes one step further to say that there are no cases of COVID-19, the virus being referred to as the coronavirus, in Alabama.
