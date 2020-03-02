Early primary voting underway in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia voters who want to beat the crowd on election day can head to the polls starting today.
Advance voting for the presidential primaries is underway in the Peach State.
The Muscogee County Elections and Registration office says voters in Columbus can now come to the Citizens Service Center to cast their vote.
The office is open for voting from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Early voting lasts through Mar. 20. Those in Georgia who have not taken part in early voting will then head to the polls on Mar. 24.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.