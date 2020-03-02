East Alabama leaders prep for prospect of coronavirus

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Community leaders in east Alabama are monitoring the coronavirus and preparing for any scenario, despite no confirmed cases occurring in Alabama or Georgia.
They say they are trying to be proactive by communicating with the East Alabama Medical Center and the Alabama Department of Public Health, but their main goal is to educate the community to be cautious.
“We don’t want people to be panicked,” Rita Smith, the director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said. “We want them to be prepared. And just take care of yourself as if there was a flu outbreak.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are currently no cases of the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, in the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms no cases there either.
Still, community leaders say they are being proactive, staying in contact with the ADPH, the CDC and the East Alabama Medical Center.
“Hospital officials at EAMC have been working the past couple of months,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “They are well-prepared. They’ve got a protocol established. I feel a great deal of confidence in what the EAMC is doing. And I feel good about our role and taking the lead from the hospital.”
Leaders say their role is making sure the community is preparing without panic.
“Cover your cough, wash the heck out of your hands, social distancing with people who are coughing,” Smith said. “There’s not any need to go out and secure any n-95 masks or other masks for your family unless your sick.”
According to local leaders, they are being transparent with the community with a consistent message:
“We want to make sure our people are updated and educated about it,” Mayor Fuller said. “Here are the symptoms, here’s what to be concerned about. This is not the time to panic and get in an uproar.”
Auburn University is temporarily suspending travel to a few countries.
In a statement, they said, "Auburn is temporarily suspending all university travel to Italy and Iran, adding to the list that already includes South Korea and China, due to the coronavirus. This includes official travel for students, faculty and staff.
University health officials encourage those who have returned from those countries within the last four weeks or have been exposed to someone who is ill and who has traveled there in the last month, to call the Auburn University Medical Clinic at 334-844-6125."
