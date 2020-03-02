Flood Threat Wednesday & Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers were with us at times on Monday, and we will see more of the same on Tuesday - not an all-day thing or a complete washout, but you’ll want to have the umbrella ready to go as you go about your day. For Wednesday and Thursday, the rain threat will increase with several of inches of rain possible and we will have to monitor for flooding across the Valley again. Temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow, but should cool off in a big way on Wednesday and Thursday. Heading into Friday and the weekend, the best news is that things will clear out with sunshine expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows down in the 30s. Next week, look for a warming trend early in the week with clouds increasing. Rain chances may return by the middle of next week.