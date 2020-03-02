GUEST SEGMENT: Protege Project hosting Black Tie Gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is hosting their inaugural Black Tie Gala in the Fountain City.
The Protege Project is a youth mentoring group that equips and inspires kids between the ages of eight and seventeen to reach their full potential.
They work on numerous aspects of a child’s development, including social skills and etiquette.
Founders of the organization say it was born of a desire to reach out to youth who need a helping hand.
The Columbus, Ga. alumni chapter of Morehouse College is partnering with the Protege Project. The alumni chapter is presenting a scholarship to incoming Morehouse student who has already been accepted to the college.
The Protege Project will be handing out the Joyce T. Bernard Unsung Hero Award, which will go to a high school senior who is out in the community and excelling in school, but may not be getting recognized.
The Black Tie Gala is Saturday, Mar. 7 at Warehouse 9 in Uptown Columbus. Tickets are $50 and $25 for students. Click here to buy tickets.
