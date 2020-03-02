Heavy Rain & Flood Threat Midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heavy Rain & flood threat is increasing midweek as a front stalls over the Southeast. A parade of disturbances will ride the stalled frontal boundary, bringing several rounds of heavy storms to the area through Thursday.
Showers will overspread the Valley from west to east today, with rain becoming likely this afternoon into tonight. For Super Tuesday, scattered t-storms are expected as the front pushes southward across the area. Tuesday won’t be a washout, so voting plans won’t be impacted, but you’ll need the rain gear! Wednesday into Thursday morning looks like a washout as the front stalls over the Southeast, providing a focus for numerous showers & t-storms, some will be heavy.
The heavy rain threat is high with model guidance consistently dumping upwards of 3-5"+ of rain in central Alabama & Georgia, primarily Wednesday into Thursday. Isolated totals could exceed 6". After recent heavy rains, soil is saturated & rivers are swollen across the region, leading to more flooding concerns. As a result, the Weather Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a "Slight Risk" for excessive rainfall & flooding.
Otherwise, we’re looking mild & muggy through midweek with highs in the 60s & 70s! A reinforcing cold front finally pushes through on Thursday afternoon, which clears out the rain, and brings back sunny skies & cooler temperatures for the end of the week!
