Heavy Rain & Flood Threat Midweek

Showers will overspread the Valley from west to east today, with rain becoming likely this afternoon into tonight. For Super Tuesday, scattered t-storms are expected as the front pushes southward across the area. Tuesday won’t be a washout, so voting plans won’t be impacted, but you’ll need the rain gear! Wednesday into Thursday morning looks like a washout as the front stalls over the Southeast, providing a focus for numerous showers & t-storms, some will be heavy.