Historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus possibly being sold

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The historic Liberty Theatre in Columbus may soon be changing ownership.
Gradual deterioration over time has made it difficult for owners to keep up with the things that need fixing and the necessary upgrades, so the city is looking at purchasing the property.
The almost century-old building has not seen renovations in almost 25 years.
After some much-needed fixups, the property would still be used for shows.
Mayor Skip Henderson says if the city does go forward with the purchase, they would pay for the renovations.
“Well, the Liberty has been in sort of a state of deterioration and there’s not really any funding for them to be able to continue to bring it back to where it needs to be,” said Mayor Henderson.
Mayor Henderson says the vote should come in the next few weeks.
