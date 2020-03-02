How to prepare for Super Tuesday in Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - With Super Tuesday just hours away, News Leader 9 wants to make sure you are thoroughly prepared to hit the polls.
As voters enter precincts Tuesday they will see ballots several different ballots available, one Republican, one Democrat, and one just for the constitutional amendment on the ballot.
The constitutional amendment is asking to rename the state board of education and change how board members are selected.
14 states across the United States are holding their presidential primary elections tomorrow, dubbing Mar. 3 Super Tuesday.
“Of course we have the presidential races in both parties and then you have congressional seats that will be there and senatorial seats that will be there and some state seats,” Russell County Probate Judge Alford Harden said.
This year Russell County will not have local races on the ballot, but Lee County will. In Alabama, polls open at 7:00 a.m. CST, which is 8:00 a.m. EST.
Officials say there are two important things to remember before you get in line.
“One thing is they have to make sure they can be identified, so they need to bring a photo ID," Harden said.
“Since it’s a party primary they’re going to have to decide or determine which party primary they want to select to vote in,” Lee County Elections Manager Robert Garris said.
While the polls are open for 12 hours, you can expect first thing in the morning, lunchtime and right after work to be the busiest.
“If there are long lines we ask that folks be patient, allow the voters in front of them to get checked in and get their ballot," Garris said.
While long lines can be annoying, it is important to remember voting is a constitutional right.
“It’s very important you come in and use your voice, otherwise you get what you get. You can’t complain if you didn’t come in and exercise that vote," Harden said.
“Generally, you get the kind of government you vote for, so if you don’t vote, you have no say in what you receive, you allow other folks to decide how you’re governed," Garris said.
If you are in line at the time the polls close at 7:00 p.m. CST, you will be allowed to cast your ballot.
