Missing Harris Co. woman found dead in her car on I-185

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Harris County woman has been found deceased in her car, according to Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.
Jennifer Stephenson was reported missing yesterday, Mar. 1.
Her body was found less than 12 hours later in her car that was parked on the side of a Summit gas station on I-185 in Harris County.
Sheriff Jolley says that there are no signs of foul play. Her body is being taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Nothing appears to have been stolen from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Jolley.
Stephenson reportedly also has a history of medical conditions, including diabetes.
