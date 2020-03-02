Site near TSYS campus to become new home of Mercer School of Medicine

“We would like to thank the W.C. Bradley Co., TSYS, Global Payments and the Columbus community at-large for the spirit of collaboration and overwhelming generosity they have shown during the planning phase of this process. Mercer University School of Medicine in Columbus will be among the most beautiful medical school campuses in the country and will stand as yet another testament to the ethos of this vibrant community and its investment in solving one of this region’s most pressing needs by training future generations of medical doctors.”

Mercer President William D. Underwood