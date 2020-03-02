Site near TSYS campus to become new home of Mercer School of Medicine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A site near the TSYS Riverfront campus will soon be the home of Mercer University’s School of Medicine in Columbus.
Originally, the school was going to be placed in a renovated building owned by the W.C. Bradley Company on 11th St.
TSYS, a Global Payments company, owned the property just north of their Riverfront campus in Uptown Columbus where the school will now be built.
The new location will allow a free-built structure to be constructed to meet the needs of the school and its staff and students.
The proposed 77,000 square feet, two-story building will allow the school to increase its enrollment to 240 Doctor of Medicine students over the next several years.
“The opportunity given to Mercer University School of Medicine to develop a four-year campus in Columbus will be transformational for the health of west Georgia,” said Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of the School. “This site is incredibly beautiful and well located. The gift reflects the servant leadership that characterizes this amazing community.”
The facility is expected to be completed in late 2021 or early 2022.
