ALEA reminding students in Auburn about dangers of drinking and driving

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in east Alabama are getting an up close and personal look at the importance of not driving under the influence or texting while behind the wheel.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with the Alabama Farmers Federation pairing up for an impaired driving simulation at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn.
Students donned “drunk goggles” and completed a series of tasks to show just how dangerous and deadly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol can be.
“Watching videos and being talked to by adults is one method of teaching, but it really brings it home when you can tangibly touch it, and see and feel what it’s like to be impaired by the wheel. It just makes it a little more real for them,” said Special Agent Todd Hall.
“We like to get that out there to show the importance of it, and the hope at the end of the day is to ultimately save lives,” said ALEA Trooper Benjamin Carswell.
“I think it’s just great. They can see hands on what’s going on, make good decisions while they’re out there,” said Guy Hall, with the Alabama Farmers Federation.
ALEA says they hold these programs at multiple schools weekly across the state.
