Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Warm Springs Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
53-year-old Roderick Howard was last seen Tuesday, February 25 in the 2800 block of Warm Springs Road.
Howard was driving a white 2013 Chevy Express 3500 van with Georgia tag RID3300. The van has a dent in the passenger side sliding door and white paint on the rear bumper.
Howard is 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
