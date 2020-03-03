Georgia seeks revenge on Florida

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Keyontae Johnson has connected on 37.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.