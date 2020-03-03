Grandfather remembers grandson, youngest Beauregard tornado victim

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday marks one year since the Beauregard tornado. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and 23 people lost their lives.
The Beauregard community will never forget the events from that day, especially Bobby Kidd.
"Knowing what was there the morning of March the third last year, and what was there the afternoon of March third, you know, is it’s just devastating,” Kidd said.
Kidd’s 6-year-old grandson, A.J. Hernandez, was the youngest victim of that day. He says he can still hear A.J.’s voice.
“He wanted me to take him hunting. This would have been his first year he could have went hunting," Kidd said. “Every time I went this year, I didn’t really hunt; I just sat there and thought about what it would be like with him sitting there beside me.”
The family visits A.J.'s grave every week. They even decorated his headstone for Christmas.
"It was hard, but we didn't forget about him and we never will,” Kidd said.
A.J. will always be part of their lives but their world was forever changed on March 3, 2019.
Providence Baptist Church will break ground Tuesday on a permanent memorial as a way to forever honor the victims, like A.J., who lost their lives. That groundbreaking will take place at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.